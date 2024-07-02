Join Chancellor Miranda for ice cream social

Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda poses for a selfie with others at the 2023 Ice Cream Social. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Cool off with a sweet treat at the second annual Ice Cream Social with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda.

All UIC staff and faculty are invited to swing by for some ice cream and socializing. There will be two dates: 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, outside Student Center East, and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 12, outside Student Center West.

If it rains, the event will move inside. For the July 9 event, the rain location is the Montgomery Ward Lounge in Student Center East. For the July 12 event, the rain location is the first-floor dining lounge in Student Center West.