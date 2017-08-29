Join the IGNITE Leadership Experience!

Looking to get involved on campus?

Want to connect with other UIC students?

Want to learn about leadership?

The Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement (CLCE) is excited to bring the IGNITE Leadership Experience back this Fall 2017 Semester!

IGNITE is a seven-week exploratory leadership program designed to help first- and second-year undergraduate students gain leadership capacities and get involved. IGNITE will help you gain insight into the values, communication, and leadership competencies necessary for positive involvement on campus. It is our hope that you will go out and live these ideals in your involvement on campus and in the community.

Requirements:

• Must be a UIC first- or second-year student

• Must commit to attend every IGNITE session on Monday evenings from 4:00 pm to

6:00 pm starting September 11 and ending October 23.

• Unfortunately, due to the nature of our program, if you have a class/work/personal

conflict that overlaps with our program schedule, you are not eligible to apply for the

program. Please consider applying next year!

Application is due by 11:59 pm on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

For more information and to apply, visit http://go.uic.edu/igniteleadership.

