Join the Ride for life to fight HIV!

Again this fall, we are participating in the Ride for Life Chicago, one of our annual fundraising efforts for our HIV clinical program, in partnership with the Test Positive Aware Network (TPAN). We urge faculty, staff and supporters to join our team for the 100 or 200 mile ride September 7-8, 2019. If you are unable to ride you may join as a virtual rider with free registration. Virtual riders are official member of our team, and support the team by fund raising. Virtual riders can join TPAN’s training rides or participate in any pre ride event. Another way to participate is to become a crew member, travelling with the team and providing support to the riders along the way.

The ride is a fun adventure with frequent stops for snacks and drinks, and goes through some beautiful country, riding from Evanston to Sawyer, Michigan and back.

Most importantly, we need your financial support! Please donate to support our riders! The money will be used to support our HIV clinical program, the University Community Clinic Network, six community based clinics located in communities with the highest HIV prevalence in Chicago, in operation for the past 27 years. These clinics are funded through grants and donations to provide a comprehensive range of services to persons living with HIV. Please use the link below to access our web site and sign up or make a donation. Every dollar helps!!

Rick Novak, MD and the UCCN team

http://support.tpan.com/goto/UCCN

For more information, please contact:

Sharon Steckler

steckler@uic.edu