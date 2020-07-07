Join UIC Police in supporting Special Olympics

The UIC Police Department has long participated in fundraising efforts for Special Olympics Illinois. In 2019, the statewide campaign raised over $1 million to be used for programs that enhance the lives of athletes with disabilities.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, annual Special Olympics fundraising events like Cop on a Rooftop, Torch Run, and the Special Olympic Games have been canceled. However, many financial obligations remain for the organization, and the cancellation of these events will have an impact.

You can join the UIC Police in continuing to support Special Olympics Illinois by purchasing merchandise or donating to this effort. Available items include:

T-shirts

Hats

Pins

Harley-Davidson Raffle Tickets

Ozark Camper Raffle Tickets

To purchase merchandise or make a donation by cash or check, please contact Sergeant John Sellers or Cynovia Mister. The UIC Police appreciate your continued support of this worthy organization.