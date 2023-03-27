Join us for The Roundtable: The Supreme Court Affirmative Action Decision and its Potential Impact

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I am pleased to share that the next iteration of The Roundtable will take place Monday, April 10, from 3 – 4:30 p.m. in the Cardinal Room in Student Center East, and will also be livestreamed.

About the Topic:

This edition of The Roundtable is titled “The Supreme Court Affirmative Action Decision and its Potential Impact,” and will feature special guest speaker, Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, UCLA Vice Provost, Enrollment Management (retired), as a member of a panel discussion. This panel discussion will explore the potentially rippling impact of the possible outcomes of two cases recently heard by the Supreme Court related to race-conscious admissions practices at institutions of higher learning, and will also feature Kiely Fletcher, Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, as well as Nicky Boothe, Dean of UIC Law. Our discussion will be moderated by Amalia Pallares, Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Engagement, and following the discussion, panelists will engage in a Q&A with the audience, both in-person and online.

About our Panelists:

Copeland-Morgan is a nationally recognized and visionary leader in higher education, renowned for groundbreaking and creative strategies designed to propel institutions forward, who has served across all levels of higher education for more than three decades. Kiely Fletcher is a longstanding and key campus leader, with a background in diversity and inclusion studies, and over a decade of experience in enrollment management as well as student financial aid and scholarship administration at UIC. Dean Nicky Boothe is an experienced leader in legal education and an expert litigator, nationally recognized in the field of ethics and professionalism in law, whose work reflects a longstanding commitment to antiracism, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and student well-being.

Registration Information:

Registration for this event is required regardless of whether you plan to attend in person or virtually. Please register using the link below, before Friday, April 7, 2023.

The Supreme Court Affirmative Action Decision and its Potential Impact

Featuring Youlonda Copeland-Morgan Vice Provost, Enrollment Management, UCLA (retired)

Monday, April 10, 2023

3:00 – 4:30 p.m.,

Cardinal Room, SCE, or join the livestream*

Register online here: https://go.uic.edu/April23Roundtable

Have a question for the panel? Submit one in advance here: https://go.uic.edu/RoundtableQA

*Livestreaming link will be emailed immediately upon registration.

The event will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation in order to attend, please contact the Office of the Provost at 312-413-3450 or provostevent@uic.edu.

Please join us at The Roundtable for an important and exciting conversation!

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu