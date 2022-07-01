Jonathan Art named acting dean of the Graduate College

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I am pleased to announce that Jonathan Art, PhD, associate dean of the Graduate College, will serve as the acting dean of the Graduate College, effective June 1, subject to approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

A steadfast leader committed to the work of the university and the Graduate College, Dean Art has served as associate dean for STEM disciplines of the Graduate College since 2003 and previously served in the role of acting dean last year. As a trusted partner and collaborator, with an abundance of leadership experience and a previous successful stint as acting dean, Dean Art is the ideal choice to help provide continuity to the Graduate College during this period of transition.

Dean Art is also a professor in the UIC Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, and since the start of his tenure with the university in 1994, he has repeatedly been recognized as the embodiment of what makes UIC great. A recipient of an INSPIRE Award in 2008 as well as the 2014 College of Medicine Outstanding Faculty in Anatomy and Cell Biology Award, Dean Art is not only a decorated member of the faculty and a leader in the Graduate College for nearly two decades, he also holds an impressive record of service to the university, including current membership on the UIC Faculty Senate, the College of Medicine Chicago Executive Committee, and serving as the chair of the UIC Technology Solutions Learning Management System Governance Board, among many other committees and task forces over the years.

I am fortunate to rely on Dean Art’s service as acting dean once again. His leadership during this time will allow for a successful start to the academic year for the Graduate College as well as the Office of the Provost, as I step into the role of acting provost until the search for a permanent chancellor has concluded, and the new chancellor has arrived.

Please join me in thanking Dean Art for his enthusiasm for, service to, and leadership of the college over the next several months, and welcoming him, once again, as acting dean of the Graduate College.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Dean of the Graduate College