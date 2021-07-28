The Schedule of Approved Holidays for Fiscal Year 2022 has been updated to include an additional holiday. Juneteenth has now been designated as a holiday on both the federal and state levels.

While eligible faculty and staff will receive paid holiday time on the Juneteenth holiday, the University of Illinois System never fully closes and essential operations will continue. Holiday usage and pay policies will apply, as they do for other designated holidays.

As previously communicated, please note that Dec. 29, 30 and 31 have been designated by President Killeen and the University Chancellors as gift days. Dec. 24 has been designated as a half gift and half excused day. Employees of the UI Hospital and Clinics will receive the gift days as additional floating holidays that may be used any time between Dec. 24, 2021 and June 30, 2022, with supervisor approval. This approach will ensure that these units can maintain excellent patient care services during the holiday break and as always, seven days a week.

Additional information about the December schedule will be communicated in November 2021.