Kiely Fletcher named vice provost for enrollment management

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I am happy to announce that Kiely Fletcher has been named vice provost for enrollment management, effective April 16.

Ms. Fletcher currently serves as the associate vice provost for enrollment management and has more than 20 years of experience in higher education administration, and nearly a decade of experience as a leader at UIC. Ms. Fletcher earned her Master of Arts in Educational Policy and Leadership from Ohio State University in 2003, and has served in leadership capacities in several private health education organizations in addition to UIC, including Delta Career Education Corporation and, most recently, Ross Medical Education LLC.

Ms. Fletcher’s experience working with families began early in her career, during her time in the financial aid office at Ohio State University, and compelled her to make diversity and inclusion a driving force behind her work and career trajectory, and was part of her return to UIC in 2018 as the executive director of UIC Student Financial Aid and Scholarships, after more than a decade at private educational institutions.

As the executive director of UIC Student Financial Aid and Scholarships, Ms. Fletcher reported to the vice chancellor for student affairs, and maintained close working relationships with the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, the vice provost for academic and enrollment services, the Office of Budget and Planning, and the University of Illinois System Financial Offices, and determined strategy, effective enrollment and financing policies for UIC; oversaw more than $650 million in federal, state and institutional financial aid annually; and also oversaw the consolidation of the Scholarship Office at UIC into the Office of Student Financial Aid, while also developing the strategic use of need-based institutional aid to support the equity and inclusion mission of the university.

Most recently, as part of the Fall 2022 realignment efforts, Ms. Fletcher moved into the role of associate vice provost for enrollment management, overseeing the offices of Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Recruitment and Strategic Outreach, as well as Student Systems. With her newest appointment as the vice provost for enrollment management, the aforementioned units will continue to report to Ms. Fletcher, as well as the Office of the Registrar. The resulting successes of realigning admissions with financial aid functions warranted a larger role for these mission-critical functions and placement within a distinct vice provost.

Ms. Fletcher is a longstanding campus leader whose work and collaboration with other leaders has been central to the current and ongoing success of UIC enrollment and financial aid operations, and her valuable skillset, breadth of experience, unique institutional knowledge and dedicated service during critical periods of transition will enable her to lead efforts to continue to develop and align the functions of UIC’s enrollment management mechanisms to empower UIC to better achieve its mission of access to transformative education.

Please join me in congratulating Kiely Fletcher on her new role as vice provost for enrollment management.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu