Laptop and hotspot loaner program reopening Nov. 2

Spring 2021 registration for students is open and the university has announced that a majority of courses will be conducted primarily via synchronous online delivery, in a hybrid delivery mode, or fully online asynchronously. Technology Solutions, formerly known as ACCC, recognizes the challenge that this imposes on UIC’s students and it is happy to announce the reopening of the laptop and hotspot loaner program effective Nov. 2, 2020.

This program, initially launched in March 2020, has benefited over 1,000 students by giving them access to the technology resources needed to continue their pursuit of academic excellence at UIC. The early reopening of this program intends to help students still struggling with access to reliable internet or a computer during the current semester and throughout the Spring 2021 term. If a student is registered to attend spring term classes, they can keep the equipment over the holidays allowing them to better prepare for the new semester.

While the program officially opens Nov. 2, students can submit a request starting now at accc.uic.edu/forms/laptop-request. Login with UIC NetID and password is required to access the form.

We respectfully ask that you share this message with your colleagues so they can share with students that may benefit from the program.

For more information regarding technologies available to students, please visit: go.uic.edu/technology-tools-students

Please email the Learning Technology Solutions team at LTS@uic.edu with questions or suggestions.