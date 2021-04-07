Laptop/hotspot lending program still open

Since the start of the Pandemic, the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) in partnership with Technology Solutions has loaned over 1,100 laptops and over 400 hotspots to students that were in need of a reliable computer and/or internet access at their home while classes have been conducted remotely. Instructors are encouraged to remind students that they may inquire about this opportunity.

Current UIC students enrolled in the Spring 2021 semester, who are in need of a laptop or cellular hotspot, can submit a request here: https://help.uillinois.edu/TDClient/37/uic/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=450.

Once their status has been verified, eligible students are able to pick up their laptop and/or hotspot from campus or have their laptop and/or hotspot shipped to their residence as long as inventory remains available.

For more information regarding technologies available to students, please visit: go.uic.edu/technology-tools-students. For questions about this program, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE)’s Support Team at LTS@uic.edu or visit CATE’s website to learn more.