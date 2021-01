(Photo: Callie Lipkin)

Technology Solutions has a limited quantity of University-owned laptops and hotspots to loan students who need reliable access to a computer and/or internet at home through the laptop/hotspot loaner program. If you are enrolled in the Spring 2021 semester and are in critical need of a laptop or cellular hotspot, please review and submit this form: accc.uic.edu/forms/laptoprequest.