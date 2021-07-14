Laptop/hotspot program extended to fall 2021

While some classes are being conducted remotely, UIC has made available a limited quantity of University-owned laptops and cellular hotspots for temporary loan to students who do not have reliable access to a computer and/or internet at their home. We have extended the program for the Fall 2021 semester — supplies are limited, so put your equipment requests in early. For more information the link to our equipment loan form, please visit our COVID-19 Long-Term Equipment Loan webpage.

For questions or support, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at lts@uic.edu