LAS career development office honored for innovative practices to support students

Liz Herrera, director of the liberal arts and sciences career development office. (Photo: Katie Klema/UIC)

The Career Development and Internships Office of the University of Illinois Chicago’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences has been recognized with the esteemed Career Readiness Excellence Award from the National Association of Colleges and Employers. This recognition highlights the college’s commitment to innovative best practices in career development, mainly through its groundbreaking LAS 200 Career Success and Professional Development program.

“Receiving the Career Readiness Excellence Award is a significant achievement for LAS Career Development and Internships and UIC as a whole,” said Brian Roessler, executive assistant dean for student academic affairs at the college. “This award underscores our dedication to providing students with the resources and support they need to succeed in their future careers.”

Roessler praised the leadership of Liz Herrera, director of the Liberal Arts and Sciences Career Development and Internships Office, for designing the LAS 200 Career Success and Professional Development program.

“Liz Herrera and her team have demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in career development,” Roessler said. “Creating and developing LAS 200 has enhanced our students’ academic experience and positioned them for success in the competitive job market.”

The Career Readiness Excellence Award recognizes individuals or offices in career services and university relations for their innovative best practices that promote career readiness competencies among students and alumni. With over 17,000 members, the National Association of Colleges and Employers represents professionals from universities and businesses nationwide.

Included in Herrera’s submission for the award was the LAS 200 course outcomes document, showcasing the significant impact of the program on students’ career readiness. The assessment, which included pre- and post-tests, demonstrated remarkable gains among students, underscoring the value of a liberal arts and sciences degree in the job market.

“In addressing the critical misconception that a major defines one’s career, our LAS 200 Career course has been pivotal in bridging that knowledge gap for our students,” Herrera said. “This course not only clarifies the expansive career possibilities afforded by a liberal arts and sciences education but has significantly boosted students’ confidence, empowering them to design their unique career path.”

“This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in LAS Career Development,” Roessler added. “It reaffirms our commitment to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their chosen fields.”

Lauren Gallagher, another key Liberal Arts and Sciences Career Development and Internships team member, is set to present at the National Association of Colleges and Employers conference in June. Gallagher presented at the Cooperative Education and Internship Association in April, further solidifying the college’s position as a leader in career development initiatives.

“This achievement demonstrates LAS’ commitment to student success and highlights impactful work across our college,” Roessler said.