LAS Math & Science Learning Center

Learn, Discover, Succeed!

Join us in the new Math and Science Learning Center (MSLC) this Fall! We are here to help you succeed and reach your academic potential. All UIC students are welcome. No appointments necessary!

Our free services include:

Tutoring for Math and Science Courses

Peer-Led Study Group Sessions

Teaching Assistant (TA) Office Hours

Center Hours:

M-Th: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Science and Engineering South (SES)

3rd Floor, 845 W. Taylor St.

For more information, please contact Danielle Liubicich at dlubi@uic.edu