LAS Math & Science Learning Center
Learn, Discover, Succeed!
Join us in the new Math and Science Learning Center (MSLC) this Fall! We are here to help you succeed and reach your academic potential. All UIC students are welcome. No appointments necessary!
Our free services include:
- Tutoring for Math and Science Courses
- Peer-Led Study Group Sessions
- Teaching Assistant (TA) Office Hours
Center Hours:
M-Th: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Science and Engineering South (SES)
3rd Floor, 845 W. Taylor St.
For more information, please contact Danielle Liubicich at dlubi@uic.edu
Contact
Categories