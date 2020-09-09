LAS professor’s book highligted on ‘required readings’ list

Acclaimed liberal weekly “Polityka” announced its list of 20 books published in the past year in Polish language (original books as well as translations).

Professor and head of Polish, Russian, and Lithuanian Studies Michał Paweł Markowski was recognized for his book, Wojny nowoczesnych plemion. Spór o rzeczywistość w epoce populizmu (“Wars of Modern Tribes. Arguing about Reality in the Times of Populism”), which was listed by the jury among 20 required readings for the coming year, along with such different authors as James Baldwin, Harold Bloom, Rebecca Solnit, Mark Fisher, and others.

See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnc6Q1UKBgc