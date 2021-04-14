Last Chance to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake Contest Content!
COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake: Public Awareness Campaign Contest
Students have the opportunity to win prizes while helping Chicago reach herd immunity!
The goal of the “Vaccine Uptake Public Awareness Campaign Contest” is to increase motivation to get a COVID-19 vaccine by delivering effective, tailored messages targeted to segments of the population that have higher levels of vaccine hesitancy. We are looking for creative, strategic messages that may help to promote acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines and motivate and mobilize people to get vaccinated.
AWARDS:
- (1) $200 prize to the top scoring submission in each category
- $100 prize(s) for honorable mention in each category
- (1) $400 grand prize winner across all categories
Winners will be announced in early May
Learn more at https://go.uic.edu/projectvax_competition
DEADLINE: Friday, April 16, 2021, 5:00pm CT
QUESTIONS? Contact Lauren Rieger at laurenw@uic.edu
For more information, please contact:
Lauren Rieger
laurenw@uic.edu
Contact
Categories