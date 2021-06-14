Latest report in the Changing Landscape of Online Education (CHLOE) Project, CHLOE 6, out now

The pandemic upended higher education and our communities. Equity, declining enrollments, the student learning experience, and safety are top concerns. So how will higher ed institutions adapt to shifting priorities as they plan for a post-pandemic landscape?

Earlier this year, Quality Matters and Eduventures® Research issued the Changing Landscape of Online Education (CHLOE) 6 Survey — an annual survey of Chief Online Officers. The results — available in “ CHLOE 6: Online Learning Leaders Adapt for a Post-Pandemic World ” — provide insight into how institutions are reassessing their priorities related to online learning and shifting focus to ed tech enhancements, faculty professional development and online quality.

As an alternative or supplement to reading the full report, you may also join Dr. Bethany Simunich and Richard Garrett on Tuesday, June 22 at 1:00 PM CDT for the “ CHLOE 6: Online Learning Leaders Adapt for a Post-Pandemic World ” webinar. They will provide an overview of the results from CHLOE 6, including insight into how colleges and universities responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and what institutions are focusing on as they move forward.

If you have questions about the above and/or Quality Matters in general, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at samday@uic.edu.