Latin American, Latino Studies highlights faculty works

April 11 marks a special celebration for the Latin American and Latino Studies Program, one that will highlight recent publications by their faculty and affiliates.

The LALS Faculty and Affiliates Book Presentation and Celebration will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. in the East Terrace of Student Center East. The entire UIC community and interested Chicagoans are invited for an evening of literary conversation, with opening remarks by Astrida Orle Tantillo, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Some works will be available for purchase.

“We’re trying to showcase the work of faculty, particularly books, but not exclusively,” said Mariá de los Ángeles Torres, professor and interim director of LALS. “It’s important because it shows the commitment we have to students and research. By showcasing the work that faculty does, we really underscore a part of the university’s mission, which is to create new ideas that are engaged around the world that bring new imagination.”

At the event, eight authors will be spotlighted by colleagues who have read their featured works — books, chapters or poems that cover immigration, language policy and theories of democracy, among other topics.

“It’s something that further engages us with the work of our fellow faculty,” she added.

To RSVP for the event, email Marta Ayala, community affairs specialist for LALS, at martae@uic.edu.

Read the full list of faculty and affiliates and their works: