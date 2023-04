UIC’s Center for Latinx Literature of the Americas has partnered with the Institute for the Humanities for an end-of-the-semester gala event, Latinx Literature Now! The event will feature five of today’s leading Latinx writers in conversation about their work and the status of Latinx literature in the world today. The event is free to attend and will take place from 1-5 p.m. at the Institute for the Humanities in UIC’s Behavioral Sciences Building.