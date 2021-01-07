Launch of Global Engagement Social Media Hashtag

In response to the UIC’s Internationalization Plan (2018) and requests from around campus, the Office of Global Engagement has launched an aggregator hashtag (“#GoGlobalUIC”) for use by both OGE unit and other UIC globally-engaged units.

Our goal is to make it easier for UIC faculty, staff and students to follow and share international events and activities through one UIC social media stream. We encourage everyone in UIC community who has international activities or events to use the hashtag in addition to any other hashtags that they may use.

-Neal McCrillis, Vice Provost for Global Engagement

For more information, please contact:

David Kodeski

oge@uic.edu