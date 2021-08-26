Learn, connect and create during UIC Weeks of Welcome

Learn about university resources, make connections with other students, and create a routine that encourages you to be an active member of the UIC community during the Weeks of Welcome (WOW).

Events run through Sept. 12, students are welcome to join in hybrid scavenger hunts, in-person bowling, virtual DIY projects, parking lot bonfires, and even off-campus activities such as the Chicago River architecture boat cruise and much more.

“There are events for everyone, whether you are interested in learning about an office or department, or looking for an opportunity to connect socially, there are events that will meet those needs,” said Marc Mobley, director of new student and family programs.

Visit wow.uic.edu to view a list of events and determine whether the location is in-person, virtual or hybrid. Some in-person programs are simply an invitation to drop by an office or table to gather information, while others are planned programs with a specific focus.

Those hosting the events will adhere to COVID-19 requirements based on university and department policies.