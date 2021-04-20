Learn more about Quality Matters (QM) with their brief & free Canvas course

Have you heard about Quality Matters, or QM, in the Circle Back to Campus newsletter or from a colleague and would like to learn more? Take the free Elements of Quality Matters: Deliver on Your Online Promise Canvas Network course. This one-hour, self-paced course covers many elements of QM and serves as a great introduction to the organization and process. It’s especially beneficial to anyone who is new to UIC or unfamiliar with QM.

Enroll here: Elements of Quality Matters: Deliver on Your Online Promise

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM in general, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at samday@uic.edu.