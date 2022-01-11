Learning technologies support

CATE’s academic technologists with expertise in learning technologies are ready to help ensure that the learning process goes as smoothly as possible for instructors and students through remote teaching and the transition back to campus. Whether assistance is needed with Blackboard, Echo360, Panopto, this is the team to contact.

CATE Support Options

CATE support staff is available to answer questions via email or phone. Our office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. This same team will be available in person at our support office in Lecture Center E once on-campus instruction resumes.

Service Level Agreements

Instructors should expect a response within two business days, unless in-person training/discussion is required. Please allow one week to process special requests such as course copies, course restoration and course quota increase. For incidents, you can expect a response within four hours, and resolution within two business days, unless escalation to the vendor is required.

Given the high volume of calls received at the beginning of the semester, unfortunately, longer wait times may be experienced when contacting this team by phone. We recommend reporting a problem via the UIC Help Center if the wait time is too long.

Visit UIC Help Center for online resources.

Email LTS@uic.edu to create a ticket to be directed to the proper support staff member.

Call 312-413-0003, option 1.

