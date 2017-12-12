Letter from the Chancellor

Dear graduates,

Your time as a UIC student is nearing its celebratory conclusion with commencement ceremonies scheduled as fall fades into winter. However, unlike Chicago’s seemingly ever-dark winter days, your future is bright with a diploma from the city’s only public research university and one of the nation’s best institutions of higher learning.

I hope you cherish the opportunities you had at UIC to pursue your studies, work and personal growth in one of the nation’s most ethnically and culturally diverse universities. This kind of experience allows you to broaden your perspectives and worldview while serving as a foundation for you to build a path to success.

You will face personal and professional challenges in the next stage of your life and career. The skills, desire and dedication you demonstrated during similar moments as a UIC student will help you face those difficulties head-on anywhere, from classrooms and hospital rooms to conference rooms and court rooms.

Commencement is not only an opportunity to recognize your academic achievements, but it also marks your entry into an important university entity — the UIC Alumni Association.

It’s a network of more than 250,000 people who are creating a better Chicago, a better Illinois, a better America and a better world. Go join them and make your mark.

I encourage you to stay connected with your alma mater, help us continue our upward trajectory and come back to campus to see our growth firsthand.

Our 10-year campus development plan begins in earnest next year with the construction of a new College of Engineering building and a new live-learn community. These exciting projects and future ones will support scholarship and research, address projected enrollment growth, improve the student experience, and serve as points of pride during your future visits.

By choosing to attend UIC, you sought a high-quality education that makes a difference, so now is your chance to make a difference in the lives of others.

Congratulations on everything that you’ve accomplished. I wish you continued success in your future journeys.

Keep your UIC spirit strong…Go Flames!