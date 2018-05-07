Letter from the Chancellor to UIC graduates

En español

Dear graduates,

Congratulations on your commencement!

As Chancellor, I am excited to celebrate the conferral of degrees and what the ceremony signifies for each of you, and I eagerly await your success and achievements that are yet to come.

Since I became Chancellor three years ago, we built confidence in UIC’s strengths, renewed focus on our mission, and embraced bold aspirations for our future. You have been my partners, my advisors, my inspiration. It is because of you that I see a bright future for UIC and for all the students who will follow in your footsteps.

Think about your first day on campus. Most likely, you are a much different person now then you were then. Through that evolution you had family, friends and faculty who cheered you on, gave you a boost when you needed a lift or guidance when you required some direction.

Consider the knowledge, skills and perspective that you’ve acquired that will prepare you for what awaits at work and in life.

UIC isn’t just an acronym. It signifies high-quality education, cutting-edge research, vital health care delivery, and a tradition of community engagement and service.

UIC is recognized by employers who seek UIC students and graduates for their accomplishments in rigorous programs across various disciplines, strong work ethic, and readiness for today’s global workplace after succeeding at one of the country’s most racially and ethnically diverse institutions.

It is no surprise that as Chicago’s largest university and only public research institution, we are gaining attention internationally with The Wall Street Journal and the Times Higher Education ranking UIC 23rd among U.S. public universities.

You are the living embodiment of that excellence, so display your degree prominently. Wear your UIC gear with pride. Let people know what this university means to you.

The recent launch of “IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC” will help us to raise millions of dollars in support of scholarships, faculty, facilities and research. We have also established our own UIC Alumni Association. As the newest members of this group, I encourage you to remain engaged with life at UIC post-commencement.

You remain an important part of UIC’s future, so I hope you will return to campus often to share your time, knowledge and energy with our community.

Go Flames!

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor