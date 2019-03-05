Letter to the editor

Dear editor,

Recently, the article, “UIC makes progress on ‘Zero Waste’ commitment” highlighted the collective effort that students engage in to create a sustainable environment by recycling. In addition to diverting waste from the landfill, we should redirect our path from climate change and commit to 100 percent renewable energy.

In the last month, Chicago has experienced one of the coldest winters in the last decade due to climate change. Harsh weather conditions make it more difficult for students, families, and parents to go on with their daily lives. If we do not address climate change, Chicagoans can expect frequent beach closings, increased bacteria in Lake Michigan, contaminated drinking water, and changes in fish populations. However, if UIC makes the switch to using 100 percent Renewable Energy by 2050, then more than 30,000 students and faculty would be involved in a collective effort to create a more sustainable future. The community of UIC can make a drastic environmental change by dedicating themselves to both the zero waste and 100 percent renewable energy commitment.

Thank you for your time.

Liliana Zavala