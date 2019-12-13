Library Closures and Reduced Hours

On Wed., Dec. 18, 2019, all University Library locations, except the IDEAS Commons in the Richard J. Daley Library, will be closed. The IDEA Commons will be open to UIC-affiliated users from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Users may enter and exit only on the southeast side of the building using the card swipe entry. Physical collections such as books, maps and Special Collections and University Archives materials will be inaccessible on this day. Circulation and the Interlibrary Loan office will be closed.

All electronic collection materials and services will be available through library.uic.edu.

Intersession hours for all Library locations resume on Dec. 19, 2019. Hours for each building can be found online from the Hours & Locations link for each library at library.uic.edu/libraries.

We apologize for any inconvenience. For questions or more information, contact us through the Chat with a Librarian service at library.uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

lib-comm@uic.edu