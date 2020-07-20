Library contact-free pickup and new materials ordering

The UIC University Library is now providing contact-free pickup of materials from our Richard J. Daley Library collections, including books (monographs, serials, journals), CDs and DVDs.

Pickup is available M-F between 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Daley Library media will be available with a one-week loan period

Materials housed in the Library of the Health Sciences or storage warehouse are not available

available Textbooks/course reserve materials are not available

available A valid UIC library card is required to request materials

To request materials from the Daley Library, sign in to your account, then search the catalog. For any item in the Daley Library, under the section “Get It,” you will see a “Request” link. Click the link, then click “Send Request.”

Within 72 hours of receiving your request, the Library will notify you at your UIC-affiliated email address that your materials are available along with instructions for picking them up.

When ready, requested materials will be available at the west entrance of the Daley Library, 801 S. Morgan St. A table will be set up outside of the doors to the library for users to retrieve their items packaged in bags with loan information attached.

Ordering New Materials

In addition to offering contact-free pickup service, the Library will soon begin ordering new library materials. You can request items by using the form on our website or by contacting your library liaison. We recommend ordering electronic format items when possible to facilitate access. There may be delays in ordering and receiving physical items due to quarantines and closures.

For details about available services and hours at the Library of the Health Sciences sites, please visit each library’s page on our website.

For more information or questions, please contact us through our Ask a Librarian contact form on our website.