Library exhibit showcases student perspectives on Asian American Resource and Cultural Center

The new exhibit is on display on the second floor of the Daley Library. Photo: Amira Anthony

A new exhibit in UIC’s Richard J. Daley Library highlights students’ perspectives on how the Asian American Resource and Cultural Center has impacted their lives and how students have the power to make change on campus.

The exhibit is the second part of a larger exhibit that opened last spring celebrating the creation of the UIC Asian American Resource and Cultural Center.

The new exhibit, which debuted in June, is on display on the second floor of the library and features student responses to questions such as what impact the AARCC has had on their lives and what student power means to them. Student responses were solicited via email from current students and alumni.

“The biggest takeaway that I saw was community,” said Leanna Barcelona, assistant UIC professor, university archivist and co-creator of both exhibits. “Creating a sense of community; finding people that have similar backgrounds in a place that’s new. If you’re a student and you’re just starting out in college, that can be a bit scary no matter where you’re coming from…that there are other people that you can connect with was one of the biggest things I saw.”

AARCC worked with UIC Library to create both parts of the exhibit, with the first exhibit on the third floor of the Daley Library featuring a collection of photographs, brochures and publicity materials, some dating back to the 1970s, highlighting the work of student organizations in advocating for the creation of the AARCC.

“It’s important to show that the efforts of past students and student organizations are having an impact on current students and recent graduates,” Barcelona said.

Learn more about AARCC, as well as the six other members of UIC’s Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change, online.