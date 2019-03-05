Library service offers free documentaries available for streaming

The UIC Library offers students and employees access to FilmPlatform, a streaming service that offers a diverse selection of international documentaries that can enhance learning experiences.

“FilmPlatform offers leading documentaries from around the world covering a broad range of subject areas and has been well-received by both UIC faculty and students,” saidDeb Blecic, University Library professor and collections coordinator.

The platform allows users to filter movies by topic, country and language. Films are also grouped by subject, such as human rights or technology. A full list of documentary film subjects on FilmPlatform can be found online at www.filmplatform.net/collections/subject-collections/

“UIC Library users have been able to freely access popular film titles like “America To Me,” the locally and nationally acclaimed documentary about Oak Park and River Forest High School,” Blecic said. “Some other frequently viewed titles include “A Place at the Table,” “Human Flow,” and “Poverty Inc.”

Students and faculty can stream any film on their personal devices. In addition, each film has a link which instructors can easily include in their syllabus for students to view.

The UIC community has access FilmPlatform for free until the end of Jan 2021.