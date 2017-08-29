Limited Competitions
The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, Research Development Services, announces the following limited competition opportunities. Advanced authorization is required from Research Development Services to apply for a limited competition.
- Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists
- NSF – Mid-Scale Innovations Program in Astronomical Sciences NSF 17-592
- Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists: This award recognize the country’s most promising faculty-rank researchers in Life Sciences, Physical Sciences & Engineering, and Chemistry. One Blavatnik Laureate in each disciplinary category will receive $250,000 in unrestricted funds. UIC is limited to three nominations with one each category of Life Sciences, Physical Sciences & Engineering and Chemistry. For more information see http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions/blavatnik-awards-young-scientists-0.
- NSF – Mid-Scale Innovations Program in Astronomical Sciences NSF 17-592: This program will be formally divided into four subcategories: 1) limited term, self-contained science projects; 2) longer term mid-scale facilities; 3) development investments for future mid-scale and large-scale projects; and 4) community open access capabilities. The MSIP will emphasize both strong scientific merit and a well-developed plan for student training and involvement of a diverse workforce in instrumentation, facility development, or data management. UIC is limited to three preliminary proposals as a lead institution. For more information see http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions/nsf-mid-scale-innovations-program-astronomical-sciences-nsf-17-592.
- Preference may be given for resubmissions only if the sponsor provided extramural reviews AND those reviews suggest enthusiasm and/or encouraged resubmission. Reviews MUST be attached to the internal LOI form for consideration.
- If you cannot reach the desired page by clicking on the link provided, try copying the full URL into your browser’s address bar. There should be no spaces in the URL.
- Review guidelines and eligibility requirements before submitting an internal LOI.
- If you would like to apply for a limited competition not currently posted at our website at http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions please contact Natalia Glubisz at RDS@uic.edu.
Natalia Glubisz
nglubisz@uic.edu
