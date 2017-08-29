Limited Competitions

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, Research Development Services, announces the following limited competition opportunities. Advanced authorization is required from Research Development Services to apply for a limited competition.

Table of Contents

Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists NSF – Mid-Scale Innovations Program in Astronomical Sciences NSF 17-592

Summary:

Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists : This award recognize the country’s most promising faculty-rank researchers in Life Sciences, Physical Sciences & Engineering, and Chemistry. One Blavatnik Laureate in each disciplinary category will receive $250,000 in unrestricted funds. UIC is limited to three nominations with one each category of Life Sciences, Physical Sciences & Engineering and Chemistry. For more information see http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions/blavatnik-awards-young-scientists-0.

: This award recognize the country’s most promising faculty-rank researchers in Life Sciences, Physical Sciences & Engineering, and Chemistry. One Blavatnik Laureate in each disciplinary category will receive $250,000 in unrestricted funds. UIC is limited to three nominations with one each category of Life Sciences, Physical Sciences & Engineering and Chemistry. For more information see http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions/blavatnik-awards-young-scientists-0. NSF – Mid-Scale Innovations Program in Astronomical Sciences NSF 17-592: This program will be formally divided into four subcategories: 1) limited term, self-contained science projects; 2) longer term mid-scale facilities; 3) development investments for future mid-scale and large-scale projects; and 4) community open access capabilities. The MSIP will emphasize both strong scientific merit and a well-developed plan for student training and involvement of a diverse workforce in instrumentation, facility development, or data management. UIC is limited to three preliminary proposals as a lead institution. For more information see http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions/nsf-mid-scale-innovations-program-astronomical-sciences-nsf-17-592.

Please Note:

Preference may be given for resubmissions only if the sponsor provided extramural reviews AND those reviews suggest enthusiasm and/or encouraged resubmission. Reviews MUST be attached to the internal LOI form for consideration.

If you cannot reach the desired page by clicking on the link provided, try copying the full URL into your browser’s address bar. There should be no spaces in the URL.

Review guidelines and eligibility requirements before submitting an internal LOI.

If you would like to apply for a limited competition not currently posted at our website at http://research.uic.edu/funding/limited-submissions please contact Natalia Glubisz at RDS@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Natalia Glubisz

nglubisz@uic.edu