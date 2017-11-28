Literary, arts magazine accepting submissions

You are many things.

Red Shoes Review, the undergraduate literary and arts magazine, is inviting students to consider how some of those things can be expressed artistically for its 2018 publication. The theme for the issue is “You.”

As a student-run publication, the mission of Red Shoes Review is to serve as a platform of creative expression for fellow UIC students across majors and colleges.

“[Our] concrete goal is to produce a good magazine every year,” said Anjali Chacko, co-editor-in-chief and vice president of the publication, “but I’d say our more general goal is just to promote the arts at UIC and create a community or space for artists and all creative people to find each other, especially if they’re not in an arts major.”

Red Shoes Review was founded in the 1970s as a small Honors College publication. In the past few years, the organization has taken large strides in its outreach and influence, organizing an open mic night and art auction along with its annual publication.

“Red Shoes Review has changed a lot since I joined in 2014,” said Darlene Ymson, the social media and advertising chair. “When I came in, it was a small group of friends who were interested in making a literary and arts magazine. Now, it’s an actual organization with committees, and it’s crazy how big it has gotten.”

The volume of submissions reflects this growth. The club developed its longest publication last year and is looking to continue that momentum.

“I’d say that Red Shoes is a great way to test the waters, especially if you’re nervous about submitting to things outside of UIC,” said Chacko, a junior in neuroscience. “We get some pretty fantastic work, and seeing what others are doing motivates me to improve and work on my own writing.”

Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 1. They can be emailed to uic.redshoes@gmail.com or submitted on their new website.

“Red Shoes Review is a great org to share your work in,” added Ymson, a senior in biochemistry. “It helped me develop and improve my creative writing without the pressure of making a grade. It has definitely solidified my desire to continue writing even after I graduate college.”

For organization updates, visit the Red Shoes Review’s Facebook page.