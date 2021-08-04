Live stream your class this fall
If you’re trying to navigate Flames Flex technology for teaching this fall, you’ll be glad to learn that CATE is sponsoring training on the new live streaming capabilities in many classrooms throughout the campus.
Join CATE instructional designers and Echo360 trainers to learn how to use the Echo360 platform on the following dates:
August 6 – For Instructors: Echo360 basic functionality
- Create recordings of your on-campus classes
- Live stream to remote students
- Maximize student engagement throughout your lecture
Join August 6, 9:30-11 am Webinar Here
August 12 – For instructors: Echo360 advanced capabilities
- Collect detailed student engagement information
- Embed video recordings in your Blackboard course
- Add closed captioning to your recordings
Join August 12, 11-12:30 pm Webinar Here
Why would I want to live stream or record my class?
Live streaming gives students the flexibility to remotely view the lecture live in addition to watching the recording anytime after a class session. To maximize student engagement, you can combine live streaming with the use of interactive presentations and the student Q&A feature. Students can now watch and participate in real-time, optimizing their active engagement in a live streamed lecture.
What advantages are there for students if I use live streaming with Echo360?
- Students can attend class remotely, and can control their viewing experience with the classroom toolbar
- Students can view the live stream and respond to polling questions using a mobile app
- Students can take time stamped notes along with the presentation, then view or download those notes after class using the study guide
- Students can ask questions in real time as they watch the live stream. They also can flag slides they find confusing and add bookmarks
What advantages are there for instructors?
- View course analytics on student engagement and classroom participation.
- View media analytics on time spent and specific videos watched.
- View polling data on student poll responses to determine understanding and engagement.
- Enable, view or edit the transcription provided by the Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) service which helps to reinforce the lecture information for students
Should I use Echo360 over Zoom/Collaborate?
While Zoom and Collaborate are primarily used for synchronous meetings or class sessions where students and instructors can interact with each other, Echo360 is often used as a one-way lecturing and active learning tool. Echo360 only records the instructor’s lecture and video (if selected). Echo360, however, has inbuilt active learning tools that engage students using multiple-choice questions, short answer, image quizzes, ordered lists, and numerical questions. If you are interested in walking into a physical classroom and not having to worry about hitting the record button, Echo360 might be the tool for you! The chart below may help you decide.
Are there Echo360 resources I can use to prepare for the fall semester?
Videos
- Review the Live Streaming process for both a student and instructor (5:22 min)
- Webinar of an instructor using Echo360 to provide students with a flexible learning environment (60 min)
- Online Help Videos for Instructors (+20 videos)
Quick Guides
- Echo 360 guide for recording (UIC specific)
- Polling with Echo360 (UIC specific)
- Live streaming with Echo360 (UIC specific)
- Livestreaming with Universal Capture (non-UIC)
Classrooms Guided Tours
- Sign up for a workshop or a technical walkthrough: go.uic.edu/CATEclassroomtraining (limited to 10 people)
- Request college-specific classroom technology training: go.uic.edu/Request-classroom-training (minimum of 5 people)
For questions or support, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at lts@uic.edu
Contact
Categories