Log more miles than the competition during Bike to Work Challenge

Photo: UIC Creative and Digital Services

Ride your bike — or rent a Divvy bike — for your commute to campus June 14 to 28 to help UIC win the 2019 Bike to Work Challenge, sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

The two-week competition promotes sustainable commuting options while also tracking which Chicago-area company can log the most bike commuting miles.

“There are quite a few Chicago-area universities participating, so we hope to see a big turnout,” said Cynthia Klein-Banai, associate chancellor for sustainability.

“Biking is a simple and impactful way to lower your individual environmental impact while improving your health and fitness.”

Biking to work also supports UIC’s Climate Commitments — helping UIC to become a carbon neutral campus through lowering emissions associated with commuting, Klein-Banai said.

“As the number of single-occupancy vehicles that drive to and from UIC each day is reduced through alternatives such as biking, the UIC community will see benefits like more parking available to visitors and patients, a safer pedestrian climate, and of course, a reduced carbon footprint,” she said.

It’s free to register and participants do not have to bike every day during the competition or bike their entire commute to campus. When registering online, UIC participants should join the “Sustainability Challengers UIC” team.

Lily Zheng, an intern in the UIC Office of Sustainability, is captain of the UIC team.

“Bike commuting is a great resource in cities because it’s faster than transit, and cuts down on carbon emissions,” she said. “I love experiencing Chicago through its bike lanes, and I actually have a better idea of the city’s architecture because it’s so fun and easy to get outside. I can’t wait to see everyone on the streets.”

The Active Transportation Alliance will host pit stops and community events during the challenge where participants can meet up and win prizes. Haven’t ridden in a while? The organization also shares some tips for getting back on the bike after the long winter.