Looking for a ‘live’ proctoring option for remote synchronous teaching?

Originally, UIC instructors were able to use LockDown Browser with Respondus Monitor to record and analyze the examination environment and receive proctoring results after the exam was completed.

Now, instructors can use LockDown Browser with Instructor Live Proctoring to watch students remotely during an online test. This feature requires the use of a video conference solution such as Zoom (the recommended tool for UIC) and is intended for small classes where the instructor can view all students on the screen at once.

How it works:

The instructor and students meet online via Zoom at a specified time. When ready, the instructor provides students a start code for the online exam and students start LockDown Browser from there. The instructor can then watch students via the video conference system for the duration of the exam. Note that Instructor Live Proctoring does NOT record the student video, nor does it alert the instructor to suspicious events. These features are only available with Respondus Monitor, the automated proctoring solution. For more information, see: web.respondus.com/instructor-proctoring

Get Started:

Before proctoring students online, please review the Assessments Guidelines on the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) website: teaching.uic.edu/resources/assessment-and-grading/assessment-guidelines

Get started with Live Proctoring with Respondus and Zoom Here: web.respondus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/ILP-Instructor_HE.pdf

Students and instructors can access Respondus support via the application or on the Respondus website: web.respondus.com/support.

If you have any questions regarding the use of LockDown Browser with Instructor Live Proctoring or any other educational technology, request an appointment with one of CATE’s instructional designers here: go.uic.edu/IDappointment

Should you have any questions, please contact CATE at LTS@uic.edu.