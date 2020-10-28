LTS instructional designers’ office hours

Schedule 1-on-1 support or consultation for your Spring 2021 Blackboard courses. We can review course objectives, assessments, learning activities, discussions, and more. We can brainstorm ways to bring interactivity and engagement to your course. Bring your syllabus and questions to the meeting, and let’s get started!

To make an appointment, go to the ID Office Hours Booking Calendar and select Instructional Design Consultation or Blackboard Tool Consultation at the top of the page and available time slots will appear in the calendar. Book your consultation today!