LTS Support Office – expanded support hours for finals week

The Support Office, located in Lecture Center E, provides faculty with a one-stop-shop for teaching and learning with technology support. With Finals week scheduled for next week (May 2nd through May 6th) the LTS Support Office will have expanded support hours this weekend (Saturday, April 30th and Sunday, May 1st) from 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Whether assistance is needed with Blackboard, Lecture Capture, a projector in a classroom, or even a classroom that is too hot, this is the team to contact! For assistance, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team by phone at 312-413-0003 option 1 or at LTS@uic.edu.

