Making your course available to students

By default, Blackboard courses are visible only to the instructor until instructors choose to make the course available to students. Students will be added to course sites two weeks before the start of the semester.

There are two methods of opening a course up to students.

Immediate Access – Courses can be made available through the Courses tab after students are added.

Customized Access (for early opening or specific desired dates) – Courses can be made available inside of the Customization menu (this method only applies to Original Course View).

For a step-by-step guide on how to make your course available with either of these two options, see How do I make my Blackboard course available to students?

Please note: Even if you have made your course available, students may not be able to access the course if the availability dates of your course are incorrect. On the Properties page, ensure that the Start and End Dates under Set Course Duration are correct, or that the course duration is set to Continuous.

For any questions about making courses available, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence Support team at LTS@uic.edu