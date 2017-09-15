Mandatory Reporting of Non-University Activities

Dear Colleagues:

I write to request your cooperation in the annual submission of the Report of Non-University Activities (RNUA). Illinois law and University statutes and regulations require all salaried faculty and academic staff to complete the report and obtain prior approval for external activities.

Please submit your RNUA disclosure today by going to START myDisclosures. You must submit your RNUA disclosure by Monday, October 9, 2017 . Once you submit your disclosure via the online disclosure application, the electronic system will automatically route the disclosure to your unit executive officer(s).

START myDisclosures: https://myresearch.uillinois.edu/myDisclosures/

RNUA guidance is available at: http://research.uic.edu/coi/report-non-university-activities-rnua

The reporting and approval process is not intended to discourage non-University income producing activities. It is recognized that most of these activities are consistent with, and often beneficial to, your University roles. The reporting and approval procedures assist in ensuring that external activities are compatible with University obligations.

The University Policy on Conflict of Commitment and Interest can be found at http://research.uic.edu/compliance/coi. If you have any questions, please contact the Conflict of Interest Office at COI@uic.edu or (312) 996-3642.

Civil Service employees are covered under a different policy and do not complete the RNUA disclosure. See Rule 16.01 for additional guidance and resources for Civil Service employees.

Thank you very much for participating in the disclosure process and ensuring that UIC complies with Illinois law.

Sincerely,

Mitra Dutta, Ph.D.

Vice Chancellor for Research

Distinguished Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering

For more information, please contact:

Jacquelyn Jancius

jancius@uic.edu