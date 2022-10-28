Masking requirements and COVID-19 reminders

Dear faculty, staff and students,

UIC continually reviews and re-evaluates community and internal COVID-19 data to determine the best guidance for our campus community. Although Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level remains low, there has been a slight increase in cases in Chicago, on campus and at UI Health during the past week. There are also other respiratory viruses increasing in the community, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), enterovirus and influenza.

Masking

Based on current data, UIC will continue current masking requirements in classrooms, lecture centers, research labs, the libraries and learning/success centers, health care settings (including the Counseling Center), and on UIC shuttles and buses. Masking is highly encouraged in other settings, including at events, but it is a choice based on personal risk.

UI Health will continue to require universal masking in all buildings that provide patient care.

It is strongly recommended to mask in large group settings. If you are ill, stay home from work and get tested for COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Dashboard

UIC also has updated its COVID-19 dashboard, which shows the number of COVID-19 cases among UIC students and employees, as reported to UIC contact tracing.

Isolation and exposure guidelines

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, the university has established isolation and post-exposure procedures for all members of the UIC community who have been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19. Please review the updated isolation and exposure guidelines.

Vaccines and boosters

COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death. There is a new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster available now that provides protection against the current circulating strains. To find a vaccine or booster location near you, visit vaccines.gov or UI Health. If you are a UIC or UI Health employee and eligible for a booster, you can schedule an on-campus appointment for the bivalent COVID-19 booster (log in with your Net ID and password). COVID-19 boosters are recommended but not required.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Chief Quality Officer and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Quality and Patient Safety