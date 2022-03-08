Masking updates

UIC has lifted the indoor mask requirement for some public settings on campus, effective March 1.

While some mask restrictions are easing, masks continue to be a useful tool in the prevention of COVID-19. In settings where masking is optional, it is a choice based on personal assessment of risk when to unmask. An individual may be protected from recent infection or vaccination and choose not to wear a mask. Some individuals may be immunocompromised and will continue to choose to wear a mask even after vaccination. If you are unsure of your personal risk from COVID-19, speak with your doctor. The use of masking is encouraged and supported and should be respected by all members of the UIC community.

Masking remains required in:

Classrooms, lecture centers, research labs and the libraries. Instructors/lecturers may take off their mask to lecture when greater than 6 feet from the audience/students.

Health care settings, such as the hospital, outpatient clinics, dental clinics, saliva testing sites and vaccination sites.

UIC shuttles and buses.

Counseling Center for initial visits; masks can be optional after assessment by the counselor if needed for ongoing meetings.

Masks should not be removed to eat or drink in areas where masking is required.

Masking is recommended but will no longer be required in: