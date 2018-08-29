Master of energy engineering program offers two new graduate certificates

By David Staudacher

Earning a master’s degree is not an option for everyone, so UIC is offering two new opportunities to provide an opportunity for busy engineers who want to advance their careers.

The mechanical and industrial engineering department has added two graduate certificates that focus on two special areas of interest within its master of energy engineering program. Certificates are available in energy efficient building design and power generation.

The energy efficient building design certificate focuses on energy usage and efficiency technologies for commercial buildings. The courses cover heating, ventilating and air-conditioning, industrial energy management, energy markets and contracting and design of energy efficient buildings.

The power generation certificate is geared toward increasing understanding of electric power generation systems including steam cycles, wind, gas turbines, and photovoltaic power generation, cogeneration systems, electric storage, and the business of power generation.

“We created the certificates in response to increased interest in both power generation and the demand for creating energy efficient buildings,” said Bill Ryan, director of the master of energy engineering program. “Students will be taught by faculty with real world expertise in these two fields.”

Both of the 12 credit-hour certificates consist of three courses. All of the classes are taught during the evening in classrooms on the UIC campus, which provides an opportunity for students working full time to attend classes outside their regular work schedule. The certificates are designed to meet the need for on-going professional development for those who feel they may not have time to pursue a master’s degree or just want to focus on their core interests.

Eligibility requires a bachelor’s degree in an engineering discipline, mathematics, computer science or physics. Applicants do not need to be engineers, but they must have a strong background in undergraduate-level math or science.

Additionally, the courses from the certificate programs can be applied to a master of energy engineering degree if desired. With one of the certificates, students will have completed half the credit hours needed to finish a master’s degree.

The master of energy engineering program was created for busy working professionals who want to learn more about the growing field of energy engineering. This is a coursework-only program with no thesis requirement. All courses, which have a guaranteed availability, are classroom taught in the evening, allowing students to work during the day.