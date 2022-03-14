Match Day 2022 returns to in-person event



WHAT:

On Match Day, fourth-year medical students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, one of the seven health sciences colleges at the University of Illinois Chicago, will learn where they have been accepted for residency training. This class is the first to graduate having completed all their clinical rotations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Match Day will mark the first time these students have all been together in person since February 2020, when in-person events were canceled due to the pandemic. Additionally, this will be the College of Medicine’s first in-person Match Day since March 2019.

WHEN:

Friday, March 18

10 a.m. to noon

Match results are opened simultaneously at 11 a.m.

WHERE:

UIC Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

DETAILS:

Match Day takes place on the same day, at the same time, at medical schools across the United States. Celebrating before and after the distribution of match results is a time-honored tradition. Match Day is coordinated by the National Resident Matching Program, which aims to pair graduating medical students with residency programs in their chosen areas of specialty. The algorithm for placement is based on a variety of factors, including the students’ rankings of their program choices and the programs’ rankings of candidates.