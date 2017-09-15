The inaugural Maxwell Street Blues Fest Sept. 9 celebrated the rich history of Maxwell Street and Chicago Blues music.

The festival paid homage to the legendary Chicago Blues sound and its artists at the site of the old Maxwell Street Market, considered to be the birthplace of Chicago Blues.

Performers included Brother Jacob (UIC alumnus Jacob Schulz), Studebaker John & Band, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, The Kinsey Report and the Corey Dennison Band.

UIC-affiliated sponsors included the University Village Maxwell Street and UIC Athletics.

Photos: UIC Creative and Digital Services