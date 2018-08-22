Maxwell Street Blues Fest on Sept. 8

Join us for a day of FREE Chicago Blues, family-friendly fun, food, drinks, and more at Maxwell Street Blues Fest on Saturday, September 8!

University Village Maxwell Street invites you to its annual fest to celebrate the rich history of Maxwell Street and Chicago Blues Music. Performances will include Billy Branch, Guy King, Chicago Wind ft. Deitra Farr and Matthew Skoller, Brother Jacob, and Voices of Youth Ensemble. For details and the schedule, visit maxwellstreetbluesfest.com.

Maxwell Blues Street Fest

Saturday, September 8, 2018

2:00-11:00 p.m.

Located at Maxwell Street between Halsted & Union

Sponsored by University Village Maxwell Street, UIC Athletics, Lagunitas Brewing Company, WDCB 90.9FM, Maxwell St. Foundation, and Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant.

For more information, please contact:

University Village Maxwell Street

uvmaxwellstreet@uic.edu