Media Advisory: Move-In Day 2018

Dozens of University of Illinois at Chicago administrators, staff and student athletes will greet first-year students and help them move into residence halls.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Aug. 22

(Move-in starts at 8 a.m. with the largest number of residents arriving between 9 a.m. and noon.)

WHERE:

Student Residence and Commons – South, 700 S. Halsted St.

Southwest corner of Harrison and Halsted streets. Harrison Street between Halsted and Morgan will be partially closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow students to move into buildings quicker and more efficiently.

DETAILS:

In all, about 1,300 freshmen will be living on campus this fall. More than 3,300 students have been assigned to UIC’s nine residence halls for the fall semester.

Residents will continue to arrive throughout the day ending at 4 p.m. There will be hospitality stations providing water bottles, a T-shirt distribution station, and multiple drop-and-go zones for easy unloading.

Freshmen will be welcomed by volunteers including university administrators, fraternity and sorority life members, Flames men’s and women’s basketball team members, Director of Athletics Garrett Klassy, and incoming UIC Campus Housing freshmen who will have completed a 2 ½ day leadership program called Project Lead.

Media are welcome. Media interested in covering the event should RSVP to jboynes@uic.edu or call (312) 413-8702; cell (773) 633-7971.