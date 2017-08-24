Media Advisory: Move-In Day @ UIC

University of Illinois at Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis, and dozens of UIC administrators, staff and student athletes will greet first-year students and help them move into residence halls.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Aug. 23

(Move-in starts at 8 a.m. with the largest number of residents arriving between 9 a.m. to noon.)

WHERE:

Student Residence and Commons – South, 700 S. Halsted St.

Southwest corner of Harrison and Halsted streets. Harrison Street between Halsted and Morgan will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon to allow students to move into buildings quicker and more efficiently.

DETAILS:

In all, about 1,300 freshmen will be living on campus this fall. More than 3,000 students have been assigned to UIC’s nine dormitories for the fall semester.

Residents will continue to arrive throughout the day ending at 4 p.m. There will be a Hospitality Station providing water bottles, a T-shirt distribution station, and multiple drop-and-go zones for easy unloading.

Freshmen will be welcomed by volunteers including fraternity and sorority life members, Flames Athletics team members and incoming UIC Campus Housing freshmen who will have completed a 2 ½ day leadership program called Project Lead.

Contact: Jeff Boynes, associate director, UIC News Bureau, (cell) (773) 633-7971.