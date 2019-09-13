Media Advisory: UIC John Marshall Law School makes history, becomes Chicago’s first and only public law school
WHEN:
Monday, September 16
10 a.m.
WHERE:
Union League Club of Chicago
65 West Jackson Boulevard
Lincoln Ball Room, 6th Floor
DETAILS:
University leadership, faculty, elected officials and alumni will welcome UIC John Marshall Law School to the University of Illinois at Chicago family.
The former independent law school, founded in 1899, recently merged with UIC to create Chicago’s first and only public law school.
The new law school provides current and prospective students with a more affordable legal education and creates opportunities for interdisciplinary courses and new joint and dual-degree programs aligned with UIC strengths in disciplines such as the health sciences, engineering and technology, urban planning and public administration, the social sciences and business.
UIC initiated informal discussions with The John Marshall Law School leadership in 2016. In July 2018, the board of trustees of both the University of Illinois and The John Marshall Law School voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School. The merger was completed Aug. 16, 2019.
Speakers at the welcoming event include:
Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, University of Illinois at Chicago
Ramón “Ray” Cepeda, University of Illinois Board of Trustee
Michael Amiridis, Chancellor, University of Illinois at Chicago
Paula Holderman, John Marshall Law School former board president
Michael Madigan, Speaker of the House and Representative, Illinois 22nd District
Omar Aquino, Senator, Illinois 2nd District and co-chair of the Latino Caucus
Emanuel “Chris” Welch, Representative, Illinois 7th District, John Marshall Law School alumnus
Patrick Daley Thompson, Alderman, City of Chicago 11th Ward
Darby Dickerson, Dean of UIC John Marshall Law School
Masayoshi Haynie, President of the UIC John Marshall Student Bar Association
Media are welcome. Please RSVP to Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez at smcginn@uic.edu, cell (773) 490-1425 or Michael Huggins at hugginsm@uic.edu, (312) 427-2737, ext. 660.
Contact
Sherri McGinnis González
312-996-2398
smcginn@uic.edu
twitter.com/smcginnuic