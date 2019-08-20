Media availability: Join us for the first-ever Academic and Residential Complex Move-In Day Aug. 21

UIC’s Academic and Residential Complex. Photo by Jenny Fontaine.

Hundreds of University of Illinois at Chicago administrators, staff, student volunteers and student-athletes will welcome first-year students and help them move into residence halls. Approximately 400 first-year students will move into UIC’s newest residence building, the Academic and Residential Complex, where they also will have the opportunity to take classes in new spaces that foster learning through technology and collaborative design.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Aug. 21

(Move-in starts at 8 a.m. with the largest number of residents arriving between 9 a.m. and noon.)

While first-year students will move in Wednesday, the remaining nearly 150 students will move in later in the week.



WHERE:

The Academic and Residential Complex, 940 W. Harrison St., (northeast corner of Harrison and Morgan streets). Harrison Street between Halsted and Morgan streets will be partially closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow students to move into buildings quicker and more efficiently.

DETAILS:

The new building, located steps from the UIC-Halsted Blue Line CTA stop at Harrison and Morgan streets, broke ground in January 2018 and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 18.

The complex is made up of a 54,000-square-foot, two-story academic building as well as a 146,000-square-foot, 10-story residence hall, which includes 548 beds.

In addition, the building houses 16,000 square feet of shared spaces, including study and social lounges on each floor, a fitness center, laundry facility and a 10th-floor sky lounge with outstanding views of the Chicago skyline. Amenities include a 1,600-square-foot retail area, which will hold a Starbucks that will be run and managed by students.

Residents will continue to arrive throughout the day until 4 p.m. There will be hospitality stations providing water bottles, a T-shirt distribution station, and multiple drop-and-go zones for easy unloading.

Freshmen will be welcomed by volunteers, including university administrators, fraternity and sorority life members, Flames men’s and women’s basketball team members, and incoming UIC Campus Housing freshmen who will have completed a 2½-day leadership program called Project Lead. Student volunteers are comprised of fellow residents who volunteer to be part of the Flames Welcome Crew. These student volunteers and student leaders work not only on Move-In Day but also throughout the week to welcome fellow residents back to campus.

Media are welcome. Tours will provide an opportunity for photos, video and interviews with parents and students. Parking is available on Congress Parkway across from the complex. Media wishing to cover the event should RSVP to jboynes@uic.edu, cell (773) 633-7971 or csadovi@uic.edu, cell (312) 731-8845.