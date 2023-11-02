Medical student named National Hispanic Latino Cardiovascular Collaborative Scholar

Manuel Angel Cintron, a medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, recently was selected as a National Hispanic Latino Cardiovascular Collaborative Scholar for the 2023-2024 program year for his work at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

The NHLCC, a unit within the American Heart Association’s Office of Health Equity, is composed of health and medical professionals who self-identify as Hispanic or Latino, including cardiologists, surgeons, primary care physicians, researchers, academics and leaders from prominent accredited societies. Its scholars program engages health professions students and early career investigators in networking, mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, with the ultimate goal to increase representations in the health care workforce and bridge the gaps in health equity.

As a scholar, Cintron will attend the scientific sessions conference of the American Heart Association Nov. 10-13 in Philadelphia.